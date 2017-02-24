Man Jailed For Stealing Items

A man has been jailed for 6 months, for stealing a charity box and other items.

Kyle Henderson was sentenced for four counts when he appeared before Guernsey’s Magistrates Court yesterday.

The 31 year old was charged with stealing from Boots, Sports Direct and the Co-Op.

He had already pleaded guilty earlier this year to stealing a bottle of Davidoff Aftershave, some clothes from Sports Direct and a charity box from the Co-Op containing £128.

Henderson also pleaded guilty to possessing just under two and a half grams of cannabis. The drug was found in his wallet after he had reported it stolen to the police.

He will serve his six month sentence from the date of his arrest on Thursday 2nd February – and he will also have to pay back compensation for the clothes and charitable donations.