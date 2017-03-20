Man Missing In Alderney

A search has been launched for a missing Alderney resident.

Keith Jones hasn’t been seen since 2pm Sunday afternoon and was reported missing at lunchtime on Monday.

The 53 year old is white, around 5’10” tall, slim and bald. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a grey sweater and a red and grey anorak.

Guernsey Police say ‘officers are concerned for the welfare of Alderney resident Keith Jones, 53, who was reported missing at lunchtime today and has not been seen since 2pm yesterday afternoon’.

The Channel Islands Air Search plane and the Alderney lifeboat are looking for Mr Jones. Anyone with any information about his whereabouts should call Guernsey Police on 725111.