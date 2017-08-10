Man Remembered Following Fatal RTC

The funeral of a young man involved in a fatal car crash will be held this afternoon.

27 year old Stuart Moorat died on the 21st July at Perelle – he was in a car with 25 year old Georgina Le Prevost who also died at the scene.

Stuart’s funeral will be held at St James. The service will begin at 11 o’clock and there will be parking courtesy of Elizabeth College.

Both his and Georgina’s bodies were released to their families at the beginning of an enquiry last week.

Georgina’s funeral was held on Monday at St Martins Church.