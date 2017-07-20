Man Suffers Head Injuries In Alleged Assault

A man’s suffered significant head injuries in an alleged assault in Town.

Guernsey Police say a fight between five people reportedly took place on the High Street last night, sometime between 10.20pm and 10.45pm.

They believe numerous police were in the area at the time and are asking anyone with information to come forward:

“Between 10.20pm and 10.45pm on Wednesday 19th July 2017, a physical altercation occurred between a group of five people in the High Street, St. Peter Port. One male sustained significant injuries to his head.

There were numerous people in the area at the time and Police are appealing for these witnesses to come forward with any details that they have.

Anyone with any information please contact PC 112 Kieran Walsh on 725111 or through Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”