Manchester Mayor Thanks Guernsey

The Mayor of Manchester has thanked the people of Guernsey for their support, following the terror attack in the city.

Andy Burnham made the comments on social media – calling the letter from the States a ‘kind gesture’:

Thank you @Chile_in_the_UK @UAEEmbassyUK @BahrainEmbUK @Govgg for the letters of support – we are really grateful for this kind gesture. pic.twitter.com/CCrJKWbthP — Mayor Andy Burnham (@MayorofGM) June 1, 2017

The tweet from the recently elected mayor also include messages of condolence from a number of countries, including Chile, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates

Mr Burnham’s post shows Deputy Gavin St Pier’s letter, in which Guernsey’s most senior politician says the island remains in solidarity with the people of Manchester.

The Policy and Resources President also reaffirmed the States’ commitment to maintaining domestic security and fighting terrorism:

The thanks from the city’s mayor comes during the ongoing police investigation into the attack, in which 22 people died.

Preparations are also continuing for Sunday’s ‘One Love Manchester’ concert, in aid of the victims and their loved ones.