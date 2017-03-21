Man’s Body Found In Alderney

A body has been found on the rocks at Crabby Beach, during a search for a missing man in Alderney.

Various emergency services and rescue organisations were involved in the operation in the island, including Alderney’s Fire and Rescue Service, Ambulance, RNLI Lifeboat crews, the Channel Islands Air Search and officers from Guernsey Police.

The man has not been identified yet and a post mortem will be held in the coming days to establish a cause of death.

Guernsey Police say the death is being treated as unexplained and not suspicious.

A spokesman released the following statement:

“We do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances at this time. The death is being treated as unexplained and a post mortem will be conducted in the coming days.

Formal identification procedures have not yet been carried out so we are unable to confirm these details at this stage.

The co-ordinated search included the use of CI Air Search, Alderney Fire and Rescue, Alderney Ambulance, Alderney Lifeboat and police officers. The search was stood down at 6.25pm.”