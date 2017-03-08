March States Meeting Begins Today

Guernsey’s deputies will be in the States today for their March meeting.

Amongst the topics up for discussions, it’s expected concerns over how the islands would cope in the event of an emergency at Flamanville will be addressed.

Deputy David De Lisle will use today’s meeting to question the President of the Committee for Home Affairs, Deputy Mary Lowe. It comes just weeks after a fire at the plant sparked some fears locally.

Deputy Lowe is also set to face questions on how Sark and Alderney children will fare under Guernsey’s new population management system. Deputy Peter Roffey is concerned they may be negatively affected by the changes, which come into effect in April.

The island’s politicians will also pay tribute to a former Deputy Bailiff, a former Deputy and a former Douzaine Representative who have all recently died.