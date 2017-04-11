March ‘Third Warmest On Record’
11th April 2017
Guernsey’s had its third warmest March on record.
The average temperature for the month went up, compared to the thirty year figure.
The stats from the Met Office also show we had above average rainfall and eleven days of fog:
The forecasters are hoping the recent sunny weather we’ve had will continue into the Easter weekend. You can read the current forecast below:
Today:@govgg Mainly sunny. Fair overnight. Max 13°C Min 6°C https://t.co/bXhHWoJLkz
— Guernsey Met (@GuernseyMet) April 11, 2017