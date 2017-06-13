Mascot Meets School Pupils

Students at La Houguette Primary have met the new Guernsey Island Games mascot.

The as yet unnamed female donkey is taking part in 15 assemblies, which have been organised by the States’ Lifelong Learning Manager to promote sport for young people.

Some pupils got the chance to see the female donkey yesterday – and Alun Williams says she’s a great addition to the team:

“It is something the youngsters enjoy seeing. Really pleased we have a female mascot as more than half the team for Gotland are female, so it is a great message to put across.”

Mr Williams believes these kind of events are a great chance to raise awareness of the benefits of sport:

“We call the theme ‘they did it, so can you’. We try emphasise key examples of success. For example, Indy who was at La Houguette a few years ago is now going off and competing in Gotland and at the Commonwealth Youth Games.

The main aim is to talk to the youngsters about the opportunities available – it could be them in the future.”

If you’ve thought of a great mascot name, head to the Guernsey Island Games Facebook page to let them know: