McMahons Criticise Lack Of X-Rays

A year on from his leg lengthening operation in the US, the family of Anthony McMahon say they’re struggling.

In an interview with Island FM, his father Ian’s criticised the complexities behind getting the care his son needs.

Mr McMahon says rules and disagreements with officials are stopping them from getting monthly x-rays in Guernsey for Anthony, so they can then be sent on to America.

He says that’s affecting them all:

“Anthony’s been upset. Frustrated His mother’s been crying. As a family, we don’t understand why they won’t help him.”

It’s now been nine years since Anthony first had pioneering surgery in America, to save him from amputation.

Now, an open email’s been sent to Guernsey’s deputies, urging them to intervene to help the schoolboy.

Ian believes the current delays are hampering the progress and recovery his son needs to live a healthy life:

“The whole relationship between our GP, the MSG and HSC doesn’t seem to have a triangulation of care. It seems quite fractious. Any delay in supporting a child’s health is deemed to be detrimental to them. We don’t get why any other child is given that same right, yet we feel that’s not the case for Anthony.”

The family are now appealing to the public to help them once again. They believe pressure from other people may prompt those in authority to act:

“We’ve asked the public to help before and we’re asking them again. They could write to their local deputy….or simply keep Anthony in their prayers. Let’s get the right care for my son.”