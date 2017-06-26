Medals Galore For Guernsey!

A rush of medals for Guernsey saw the Sarnians briefly take the top spot on the medals table on day two of the sporting action at the 2017 Island Games.

Island rivalries remain as Jersey reclaimed the lead after also winning more gold medals during the evening’s events.

Guernsey’s medal rush included podium finishes at the archery, athletics and swimming.

The Sarnian swimmers claimed three golds, thanks to Tom Hollingsworth and the mens’ and womens’ teams.

GOLD: Tom Hollingsworth in 50m backstroke. Olly Nightingale takes Bronze. #islandgames2017@islandfm — Jonny Freeman (@jfreeman_93) June 26, 2017

Speaking after an exciting evening session of races, Tom told our reporter Jonny Freeman he’s excited to see what happens during the rest of the Games:

There was also a silver from Laura Le Cras and three bronze from Ben Lowndes, Oliver Nightingale and Laura Rabey.

Laura Le Cras receives her silver medal for the 400m medley #islandgames2017@islandfmpic.twitter.com/LXOB3o1W9q — Jonny Freeman (@jfreeman_93) June 26, 2017

Ben Lowndes promoted to a BRONZE in the 200m Butterfly after another swimmer was disqualified #islandgames2017@islandfm — Jonny Freeman (@jfreeman_93) June 26, 2017

Lisa Gray claimed gold in the archery, along with a team gold for Guernsey. She says the team spirit’s helped her a lot along the way:

Jason Le Page, Gen Whitham and Chantelle Goubert claimed silver along with a team silver while Zoe Gray picked up a bronze for Guernsey.

Louise Perrio and Alastair Chalmers took gold on the athletics track while Ed Mason and Sam Wallbridge added to Lee Merrien’s silver.

GOLD & SILVER: Ala Chalmers takes Gold and Sam Wallbridge Silver in the 400m Hurdles as Guernsey enjoy a medal rush! #IslandGames2017 — Island FM (@islandfm) June 26, 2017

Following in the footsteps of his successful brother Cameron, but making his own success in his own right, Alistair says the feeling of being on top of the podium is amazing:

There was a team gold for Guernsey in the cycling along with a team silver and an individual silver for Karina Bowie.

Making amends for a disappointing performance in Jersey in 2015, Guernsey won the Team Badminton gold with a confident performance against their inter-island rivals.

Ove Svejstrup and Chloe Le Tissier told us the triumph feels incredible:

Guernsey’s shooters have one of each with a gold, silver and bronze. There are also two silver for Guernsey in the Triathlon and two team bronze from the Guernsey tennis team.

To take a look back at all the action, head to our Facebook and Twitter pages – and stay tuned all week for our special Island Games updates.