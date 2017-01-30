Medical Officer of Health To Retire

Guernsey and Alderney’s Medical Officer of Health will retire at the end of January. Dr Stephen Bridgman will step down just before his 60th birthday.

He has served the Bailiwick since 2008 – he released this statement:

‘The role has been an exciting, rewarding and varied, if non-stop and at times all consuming, very tough and challenging. While I am proud of the many achievements during the past eight years, I draw attention to the fact that public health is a collaborative discipline and achievements are not possible without the contribution and support of many other people, and at times the whole population, to which I am very grateful. I hope that Guernsey is successful in building on solid evidence-based foundations to achieve its aspirations over the next few years to become the healthiest place it can be. Of course, further success at improving public health will also have spin-offs in preventing ill health and reducing costs of our health services, and I will be watching further progress with great interest.’

Mark de Garis, Chief Secretary to the Committee of Health & Social Care, said:

‘I am sad to see Dr Bridgman retire and I would like to thank him for his tireless work and the huge contribution he has made to improve and protect public health in the Bailiwick of Guernsey during his time in office over the last eight years. I will also miss the personal example he has set, such as by cycling to work. Dr Bridgman brought to his role a wealth of previous experience in public health, as a result of working in a number of senior roles in the UK, which will be greatly missed.’

During his years in the role he has campaigned against alcohol and tobacco use and has tried to raise awareness of the dangers and public expense of obesity. He has also led health improvement strategies, introduced new vaccine programmes including for children against flu and meninigitis and created health profiles for the people of Guernsey and Alderney.