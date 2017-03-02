Medicinal Cannabinoids Being Investigated

The use of medicinal cannabinoids will be discussed by officials from Guernsey and Jersey next week. The Chief Pharmacists from both islands will be meeting to discuss a number of things including medicinal cannabis.

The President of the Committee for Health and Social Care brought up the topic in a recent states meeting, whilst summing up the work done by her committee.

The investigation is currently not in a formal project stage. However, active dialogue will be taking place on the benefits of its use and how it could be issued. It will also need to be brought up with UK colleagues.

Campaigners have been pushing for the legalisation of medicinal marijuana for years, as it’s known to help people with certain ailments.

HSC has told us it’s too early to provide any further details at this stage.