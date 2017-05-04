Medicinal Cannabis Could Be Prescribed

Cannabis based products could be prescribed for medicinal purposes by the end of this year.

Deputy Heidi Soulsby says if everything goes to plan, the law could be amended by this Autumn.

The President of the Committee for Health and Social Care says there seems to be political support so far:

“The Committee agreed that we should make changes to the legislation, to recognise the medical benefits of specific cannabinoids. What we will now do is consult with Home Affairs, Employment and Social Security and Law Officers to see how we can put changes in place.”

Deputy Soulsby believes the medicinal benefits are important to recognise, but she says there won’t be further changes to the law than what they’re asking for:

“This is not about decriminalisation of cannabis at all. Really it is allowing cannabis products to be treated the same as opiates – and we don’t allow the recreational use of those. This move is to recognise new evidence.”