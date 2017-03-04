Meet Your Presidents Today

We have a chance to meet Guernsey politicians for a face to face chat today.

We’re invited to a public drop-in meeting at Beau Sejour between 10am and midday to raise any concerns we have.

It’s the third in a series of public drop-in meetings, with Committee Presidents and other deputies, making themselves available to meet constituents in a ‘relaxed and informal environment’.

The drop-in will take place in the Cambridge and Delancey Rooms at the leisure centre. There will also be a committee located in the main entrance to the centre for those just passing by.

Deputy Mary Lowe, President of the Committee for Home Affairs, came up with the idea and says it’s a great way to engage with the public:

‘The first two drop-ins have seen a wide variety of topics discussed at each table. I’m grateful to my colleagues for continuing to support the event, and I am hopeful that we will see a good number of people attend to question their deputies and discuss matters important to them.

Other than during States debates, it is rare for all presidents to be in one place at the same time, along with some of their committee colleagues, and available to speak to members of the public. As such I would encourage anyone who has any issue they would like to discuss, to come to Beau Sejour this Saturday morning.’

The Presidents of the following committees will be in attendance:

Policy & Resources Committee

Committee for Economic Development

Committee for Health & Social Care

Committee for Education, Sport & Culture

Committee for Employment & Social Security

Committee for the Environment & Infrastructure

Committee for Home Affairs

For more information on what each committee does go to gov.gg