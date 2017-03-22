Meeting Discussing Major Planning Applications

Decisions should be made today on the future of a residential home in Guernsey and an old vinery site.

Both have proven to be controversial applications, with a previous planning meeting descending into chaos when the redevelopment of Le Platon Residential Home was discussed.

The owners want to demolish part of it and replace it with a larger building, offering an extra 24 beds as well as a courtyard and new access and parking arrangements.

Some neighbours do not want that to happen but Guernsey’s Planning Officers are recommending it gets approval with conditions.

The Development and Planning Authority will also decide whether Extension Vineries on Route Militaire can be used for storage and distribution rather than agriculture.

That is also recommended for approval at today’s Open Planning Meeting, which is taking place at Les Cotils.

