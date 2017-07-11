Meetings To Explain Secondary School Proposals

The first public meetings are taking place today to try and let everyone know what is planned for the future of Guernsey’s secondary schools.

The plans were released last week and leaflets are now being sent out to homes across the island.

Today’s meetings are aimed at parents and carers.

Anyone connected to pupils at the Baugbiny schools can go to St Sampsons High between 4.30pm and 6.30pm.

There is also a second meeting there this evening from 7.30pm, which is for parents/carers of children at Vale, Amherst and Hautes Capelles primary schools.

The Committee for Education, Sport and Culture has also published the following video, to help explain the new proposals: