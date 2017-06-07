Memorial Bench Vandalised

A memorial picnic bench at Amarreurs Bay has been vandalised at the Western end of L’Ancrasse Common. Guernsey Police are now appealing for any information about who may have done it.

It has caused a lot of distress to the 82 year old lady who paid to have it installed. The woman paid £3,000 in memory of her late husband to have the bench set-up and visits it twice a day to clean it for the public.

The fairly low level of damage has been upsetting for her and her family.

‘Mia and Nathan’ has been engraved into the top and there are also two hearts with dates inside. It’s thought the etchings have been put there over the past couple of months.

If you think you can help the on-going investigation please contact PC Myla Taylor on 72511. Alternatively you can call Crimstoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.