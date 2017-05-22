Men Vaccines Offered To Some Young People

People born between September 1998 and August 1999, who are no longer in Education, are being offered a Meningococcal ACWY Vaccine.

It offers protection against Meningitis and Septicaemia. Vaccinations have been offered to 14-18 year olds, as there has been a rise in cases of both Meningitis and Septicaemia recently.

We’re being reminded that older teenagers and university students are most at risk.

If you haven’t already had this vaccine and you fall within the age group, you can have it for free at Lukis House. You can find out more here.

Please call 725241 (ext. 5286) to book an appointment.