MEP Visits Guernsey

Guernsey deputies have been in talks with an MEP this week.

Ashley Fox is the Conservative Member of the European Parliament for the South West of England and Gibraltar –

During this week’s visit, he spent some time with representatives from the finance sector as well as discussing Brexit on a political level.

Deputy Jonathan Le Tocq says Mr Fox has previously been a good ally for the Channel Islands and he thinks this week’s visit will help the forthcoming Brexit negotiations:

“It has been a pleasure to welcome Ashley Fox to Guernsey. In recent years Ashley has proven a good ally for the Channel Islands. His membership of the European Parliament and comprehension of EU matters and politics has been invaluable for the island, and in particular, our Channel Islands Brussels Office (CIBO). Ashley’s sustained willingness to engage, understand and assist us where possible has been exemplary, this visit further demonstrates that.

The timing of the visit is advantageous for Guernsey. At a time when we are engaging heavily with the UK Government in relation to the forthcoming Brexit negotiations, Ashley has been able to provide representatives of both government and industry with an insight into the mood music of the European Parliament ahead of the negotiations. This represents yet another opportunity for us to present Guernsey’s unique position and to feed into the discussions around the formal UK-EU negotiations.”