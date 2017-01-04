MET Figures Show Warming Trend

According to the MET Office, Guernsey enjoyed a warmer 2016 than usual.

The island received 1864.8 hours of sunshine and an average temperature of 11.7 degrees. This compares to the 30 year average of 1864 hours of sunshine and 11.4 degrees.

We also saw a lot less rain than usual. 768mm fell during the entire year, compared to the 30 year average of 838.7mm.

Records for rainfall and temperatures started in 1843.

If we take December on its own we can see that it beats some records dating back more than 100 years.

Last month was the driest December in the island for more than a century. We had 27mm of rainfall, a whopping 85.4mm less than usual.

The lowest ever recorded rainfall was back in 1844, when 20.3mm fell.

The sun shined for more than 83 hours – up by 25 on the 30 year average.

It’s likely these numbers will be now used as a guide, as experts predict what will happen in the weeks and months to come.