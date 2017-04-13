Met Police Commissioner Writes To Guernsey

The Metropolitan Police Commissioner has thanked Guernsey Police for attending PC Keith Palmer’s funeral.

Acting Chief Officer, DCO Ruari Hardy, represented the island in London on Monday:

Representing Guernsey at Force Funeral of our Police Colleague PC Palmer. pic.twitter.com/woiFuhXwVY — Ruari Hardy (@ruarihardy) April 10, 2017

In a letter published on social media, Cressida Dick CBE QPM, says she wanted to write to thank the part the force played in the service:

We have received a letter of thanks from the Commissioner for the Metropolitan Police Service for attending the funeral for PC Keith Palmer. pic.twitter.com/En9fhuMDkk — Guernsey Police (@GuernseyPolice) April 13, 2017

Thousands from across Britain lined the streets of London to remember PC Palmer, who was killed by Khalid Masood in the Westminster attack.

The Commissioner, whose first day in the job was on Monday, says she’s very grateful for the support that’s been given at very difficult time for all involved.

Here the flag at police station was lowered to half-mast for the day. Many people have also paid tribute on social media to PC Palmer’s bravery in the face of danger.