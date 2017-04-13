Met Police Commissioner Writes To Guernsey

13th April 2017
The Guernsey flag was lowered to half-mast on Monday in solidarity with police officers across Britain (Credit: Guernsey Police)

The Metropolitan Police Commissioner has thanked Guernsey Police for attending PC Keith Palmer’s funeral.

Acting Chief Officer, DCO Ruari Hardy, represented the island in London on Monday:

In a letter published on social media, Cressida Dick CBE QPM, says she wanted to write to thank the part the force played in the service:

Thousands from across Britain lined the streets of London to remember PC Palmer, who was killed by Khalid Masood in the Westminster attack.

The Commissioner, whose first day in the job was on Monday, says she’s very grateful for the support that’s been given at very difficult time for all involved.

Here the flag at police station was lowered to half-mast for the day. Many people have also paid tribute on social media to PC Palmer’s bravery in the face of danger.

