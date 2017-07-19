Midwife Gives NMC Evidence

One of the midwives – accused of misconduct following the death of two babies in Guernsey – has given evidence in her Nursing and Midwifery Council Hearing.

Lisa Granville apologised to the parents of Baby A when she gave evidence yesterday. Baby A died at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital in 2014, two years after the death of another baby.

Ms Granville told the hearing yesterday that she would have responded differently to the second death if a complete review had been conducted, but she said Baby B’s death in 2012 was investigated properly.

She and others involved in the case have described the ‘Guernsey Way’ at the hospital at the time, referring to the way it was run.

The former midwife also suggested budget cuts had an impact with austerity measures in place at the PEH at the time the babies died.

Meanwhile, it’s also been revealed that some of the charges against three former Guernsey midwives have been dropped.

Some of the charges were withdrawn earlier this week but the hearing is continuing – and is not expected to conclude until the Autumn.