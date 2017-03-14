Midwife Struck Off

The Nursing and Midwifery Council has struck off another midwife who used to work in Guernsey.

Helen Kelso was the head of midwifery at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital during her time in the island, which started when she moved to Guernsey in 1998. Since then she has left the island and had left the profession.

She had admitted ‘failing to remedy defficiencies in care’ after the deaths of two babies at the PEH in 2012 and 2014 and has now been struck off and her name has been removed from the profession’s national register.

Although the NMC acknowledged Ms Kelso had no intention of returning to work as a midwife, it says a striking-off order was the only appropriate sanction ‘which would protect the public and satisfy the high public interest in this case’.

In a recent statement to Island FM, Guernsey’s Committee for Health and Social Care said a number of improvements have been made to the island’s maternity services.

HSC said in 2014 the NMC carried out the extraordinary review of maternity services before carrying out three follow up reviews between 2014 and 2016. Most recently, in November 2016 the NMC visited HSC over two days, before highlighting significant improvements in organisational culture and clinical practice within HSC compared with what they found in 2014.

HSC says it is confident:

There is now a whole team approach and there have been significant improvements in organisational culture.

The NMC noted the positive leadership impact brought about by the appointment of the Chief Nurse and the Deputy Chief Nurse.

They were pleased that HSC was aware of the challenges that it faced – in particular building relationships across professional groups and the change in the Head of Midwifery.

Revalidation was well embedded within HSC.

HSC also says ‘substantial changes have been made in midwifery practice since 2014. There are now good governance processes in place. All stillbirths and neonatal deaths are thoroughly investigated immediately and, where appropriate, an external and independent investigation is also undertaken.

The NMC code of practice does not allow verbal orders to be given by nurses and midwives. All nurses and midwives now have to their practice revalidated on a 3 year cycle and HSC has a robust programme for ensuring this happens’.