Milk Prices To Rise

Guernsey Dairy has put up the wholesale price of milk by 7.5%.

Two supermarkets have confirmed that they’ll follow suit and put up the price of milk in the shops as well.

Retailers and milkmen are now paying more for milk and, in some cases, passing that rise on to us.

M&S says it’ll have no choice as the margins on milk are so low, and the Co-Op says when the gate price increases today so will its retail prices.

Guernsey Dairy says wholesale prices are always reviewed and it’s also facing a deficit of £600,000.

It’s also paying farmers more for the milk as the States subsidy paid to Dairy farmers continues to fall.