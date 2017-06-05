Minimum Wage Questionnaire Launched

The States of Guernsey wants our view on any future changes to the Minimum Wage & Associated Rates. The Committee for Employment & Social Security has launched another questionnaire.

Any feedback the Committee gets will be used in making its recommendations to the States later this year. Our thoughts will be used to guide the rate changes coming into effect on 1st January 2018.

You can complete the questionnaire online here.

You can also get a printed copy from the Employment Relations Service by calling 234567 or emailing ’employmentrelations@gov.gg’.

The deadline for completed questionnaires is Monday 10th July.