Miss Alderney 2017 Crowned

With less than 4 months to go until Alderney Week, this year’s Miss Alderney has been crowned.

19-year-old Neroli Queripel will be accompanied by Maid of Honour Sonea Digney, who is 17.

Little Miss Alderney is 11-year-old Courteney Benfield, while 6-year-old Alan Lorimer is Master Alderney.

They were all chosen by three judges with no connection to Alderney week.

