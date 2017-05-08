Missing Cats Cause Concern

Fresh concerns have been raised about cats going missing in St Martins.

An animal charity says many are going missing and if they do return, they’re not very healthy.

Guernsey Animal Aid has previously raised concerns about the number of cats going missing in the parish and now it has said it is happening again. It’s warning cats seem to be going missing in the areas around Saints Road, Burnt Lane, La Villette and Rue Des Gron and if they do turn up the owners say they’re skinny and bedraggled.

The charity says many others don’t come home at all.