Month’s Rainfall In One Day

The cleanup is continuing on after more than a month’s rainfall fell in Guernsey in just one day.

Yesterday was a bit of washout with pretty solid showers recorded from the early hours, leading to flooding in some areas.

Guernsey Police took to their social media channels to warn drivers to take care on the island’s roads:

Looks like you may need a dinghy to get to the Little Chapel at the moment! Thanks to Dane for this image. Please take care on the roads. pic.twitter.com/edoGVYfMBz — Guernsey Police (@GuernseyPolice) August 2, 2017

JESCC is reporting heavy flooding in many areas of the island. Rosaire Avenue and Le Foulon at the junction with Route Isabelle are closed. pic.twitter.com/qWWsAShZvQ — Guernsey Police (@GuernseyPolice) August 2, 2017

The Met Office says the total of 53.1mm is not a record, but is higher than they’d normally expect for the whole of August.

The total rainfall yesterday @GuernseyAirport was 53.1mm. Although not a record, this is more than the average rainfall for all of August. — Guernsey Met (@GuernseyMet) August 2, 2017

Thankfully today’s outlook is a lot better….

Despite the rain, many people were trying to remain positive, with some even reminiscing about more sunnier times, including our very own Breakfast presenter Marcus Patrick.