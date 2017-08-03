Month’s Rainfall In One Day

3rd August 2017
(Credit: Guernsey Met)

The cleanup is continuing on after more than a month’s rainfall fell in Guernsey in just one day.

Yesterday was a bit of washout with pretty solid showers recorded from the early hours, leading to flooding in some areas.

Guernsey Police took to their social media channels to warn drivers to take care on the island’s roads:

The Met Office says the total of 53.1mm is not a record, but is higher than they’d normally expect for the whole of August.

Thankfully today’s outlook is a lot better….

Despite the rain, many people were trying to remain positive, with some even reminiscing about more sunnier times, including our very own Breakfast presenter Marcus Patrick.

