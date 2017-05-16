Mr Guernsey Competing Nationally

Mr Guernsey is getting ready for a special competition.

Sean Corlett is representing the island in ‘Mr British Isles’, which is taking place at the end of next month.

He’s told Island FM he’s feeling excited to see what happens at the event in Chester:

“It is a fashion type event – there will be three costume changes: swimwear, Saturday night wear and formalwear. It is judged and will involve presenting on a catwalk.”

Sean says his title is fun and ‘a little embarrassing’, but he and his friends and family are enjoying the opportunities he now has in front of him:

“The judges will be looking out for modelling potential. So whether I win or not – it will be good exposure all round, as it is difficult to get that when you live on an island. I think the trip will be mainly fun too.”

The competition is taking place on Sunday 25th June.