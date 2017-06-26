Mr Guernsey In Top 12 In National Comp

Our very own, Mr Guernsey, placed in the top 12 in the final of Mr British Isles. Sean Corlett competed in Chester over the weekend against 35 other finalists.

He posted the following message on Facebook:

‘Thank you to everybody for your support in my competition. Tonight was the final of the ‘Mr British Isles’ competition, and I placed in the top 12 (out of around 35 contestants). Obviously, winning is what I wanted, but I have achieved something tonight that I once thought would never be possible and I am pretty proud to have been able to get to this stage in my life.

It was also great to meet so many new people and the sportsmanship was great. Congratulations to the worthy winner, tough competition!

Hopefully, I have started something that will grow amongst the Channel Islands, and I will probably go for it again next year. For now though, I need food and sleep, and a rest from posing! I am however, proud to be ‘Mr Guernsey 2017’….’