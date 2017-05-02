MSG Conducting Annual Survey

The Medical Specialist Group is repeating its annual patient survey for the fourth time from today.

The poll is anonymous, or you can leave your contact details for staff to get back to you on any complaints.

Chief Executive, Debbie Guillou, says you don’t have to fill it in, but it does help them improve services:

“We put patients at the centre of any decisions we take and so their input is essential in helping us to identify any areas where improvement might be made.

We have been delighted with the number of patients who have taken the time to complete the questionnaire each year and hopefully we will get another good response on this occasion. In addition to providing their views anonymously in writing, patients will also have the opportunity this year to give their name and contact details if they wish to discuss further with us any concerns they may have about our service.”

Comments can also be left at any time via a feedback box on the MSG’s website.