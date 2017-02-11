MSG Consultants Cycle For Charity

Three consultants from the Medical Specialist Group are taking on a charity cycle challenge.

Richard Vowles, Suzie Dorey and Ranjan Vhadra will be doing the Cape Town Cycle Tour next month.

The event is described as the largest, timed cycling event in the world. It is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2017 and when it starts on Sunday, 12 March, there will be 35 000 cyclists taking part. They will be riding the 109km route through scenery including Table Mountain as a backdrop.

The main beneficiaries of the Cape Town Cycle Tour are the Pedal Power Association (PPA) and Rotary Club of Claremont, which are equal stakeholders in the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust. The three local participants will be raising money for the Red Cross Children’s hospital in Cape Town.

To sponsor Mr Vowles, Miss Dorey and Mr Vhedra, head to Just Giving.