The MSG Continues To Cost More & Offer More

The cost of running the Medical Specialist Group has gone up. 2016 saw a 12% rise in running costs – going up from more than £10million to more than £11million.

It’s been linked to an increase in the number of Associate Doctors and services – but Chief Executive, Debbie Guillou says they are essential.

‘I think that was a real feature. It’s good because it shows that the MSG is growing, expanding and able to provide more services. It does reflect ever increasing activity we’re seeing year on year’.

However, the percentage of the MSG’s income from private patients has increased to 10% from 8%. The statistics have been revealed in the Group’s Annual Report.

Elsewhere in the document were the results of the 2016 Public Service Review. It was overwhelmingly positive, with 448 people participating – this compares to 271 the previous year.

CEO Guillou, says the results speak for themselves.

‘We had around 98% of good, very good or excellent so that was terribly positive. There weren’t that many areas we thought we could improve upon, given the questions that we had asked this year’.

The report also referred to the on-going contract negotiations between the MSG and the States of Guernsey. Its 15 year contract comes to an end in December. One of the priorities of the new contract could be the inclusion of performance indicators so the service can be measured.

CEO Guillou, says it’s nearly ready to be signed.

‘We’re waiting to hear from the States about the date of signing the contract. We believe that all of the work has been done and we are awaiting feedback. It’s just a questions of getting the date for signing’.

Earlier this month Deputy Michelle Le Clerc said the new contract shouldn’t cost more than the current one.

The MSG also celebrated a major birthday in 2016. It has been operating for a whopping 25 years, having started on the 1st January 1992. The review notes that only one of the original partners from 1992 remains at the MSG – Dr George Oswald.