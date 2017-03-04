MSG Contract Signed

The States of Guernsey and the MSG have agreed a new contract.

It was signed yesterday meaning the Medical Specialist Group will continue to provide secondary healthcare in the island.

We’re told it will lead to ‘even greater collaboration between the two’ with measures in place to cut costs without cutting services. In a statement the States says:

The current contract, which expires on 31st December 2017, has a cost of £18.34m. The new contract will see the MSG make savings of 3% in 2018, 2% in 2019 and a further 1% in 2020. As such the 2018 starting price on a like for like basis with the 2017 cost is £17.67m.

These efficiencies, which will be achieved without any loss of provision, will reduce the total contract cost – on a like for like basis – by just over £1m over its first three years.

The President of the Committee for Health & Social Care, Deputy Heidi Soulsby, says ‘in addition to the financial savings, the new contract offers greater control and flexibility for the States of Guernsey’:

‘The MSG contract is the largest for the States of Guernsey, with the total value approaching £100m over a five year period. It was therefore essential that we secured a contract that represented value for money for taxpayers, while also ensuring it offered the States of Guernsey the flexibility to review services and engage with the MSG on the ongoing transformation of healthcare.

Throughout the lengthy negotiation process, great care has been taken to address the needs of the States of Guernsey as commissioner of health services, patients in terms of retaining the current high level of provision, and taxpayers with regards costs. We hope the new contract will facilitate a true partnership where we work closely together to provide services that meet the changing needs of our community.’

Dr Steve Evans, the MSG Chairman, is also pleased with the new contract:

‘The partnership between the States of Guernsey and the Medical Specialist Group is a unique healthcare model, quite separate and different to the NHS in the UK and specifically tailored to the needs of our islands.

The MSG sees the new contract as a dynamic strategic relationship with the States which has been designed to ensure patients continue to receive the high standards of care they have come to expect, while also encouraging transformational initiatives to achieve the best possible value for money.’

The contract negotiations have taken some time to complete, with the States of Guernsey Chief Executive saying it was important not to rush it. Paul Whitfield says ‘given the size in monetary terms and importance from a healthcare perspective, it was crucial that negotiations were not rushed’:

‘It was vital for the States, the MSG and most importantly the community to have certainty over the future provision of secondary healthcare, so I’m delighted we have been able to reach an agreement. Negotiations over such an important contract were bound to take significant time and effort from all parties.

We believe we have secured substantial improvements in addition to meeting needs of taxpayers in terms of value for money. We are committed to working in partnership with the MSG and look forward to the terms of the new contract being delivered.’

As well as the financial savings for the States, there are also more key contractual obligations, including the continued eight week waiting time target.