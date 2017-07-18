Mura Masa Back In Guernsey

Guernsey’s own Mura Masa is back home!

The singer, songwriter and producer is being tipped for big things after his debut album was released to critical acclaim on Friday.

Alex Crossan will be at HMV at lunchtime signing his album and says he’s always pleased to come home:

“I pop back to the island as often as I can. Things are kind of ramping up so I’m quite busy, so that means I don’t get to see my mum as often as I’d want to, but I always do try and come back.”

He says growing up in Guernsey was a great experience:

“I didn’t intentionally leave to pursue fame and fortune, but I think there’s a bit more of a music scene in London. There is plenty going on in the island for people in Guernsey though, definitely.”

Lots of music fans are expected to head down to the HMV store in St Peter Port to get their signed copy of his album.

Alex says he’s looking forward to meeting everyone – including some familiar faces:

“I’m just going to come and hang out, sign some records, talk to people, which’ll be nice. We’re actually selling the album exclusively, so feel free to come along.”