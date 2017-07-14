Mura Masa Debut Album Now Out

The debut album of Guernsey’s singer, songwriter and producer Mura Masa is out today.

His real name is Alex Crossan and he is still only 21. He grew up at Vazon and went to the Grammar School.

He started making electronic music in his bedroom as a teenager and was discovered after posting his work online.

He’s already been nominated for a number of awards including an Ivor Novello, and music industry officials are tipping him for big things.

Alex says his career started in a very normal way through posting on Facebook and Soundcloud, but that it has also taken a lot of hard work to get to where he is. He has already had the chance of working with one of his own music idols, Damon Albarn, and says he is enjoying himself.

The Mura Masa name came from the Pokemon tv shows and computer games Alex liked when he was younger.

His new album is self titled as ‘Mura Masa’ and is out today. You can buy it locally at HMV and Vinyl Vaughans.

Alex will be signing copies of his album at HMV in the Market on Tuesday 18th July.