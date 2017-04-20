Mura Masa Gets Ivor Novello Nomination

A Guernsey producer has been nominated for a prestigious Ivor Novello award.

Mura Masa is up for Best Contemporary Song with A$AP Rocky, for their track ‘Love$ick’.

The category recognises outstanding originality, capturing the moment or exploring the boundaries of contemporary music.

Mura Masa and A$AP Rocky are up against Skepta and Dyo, NEIKED and Elina Stridh for the prize.

The DJ has received a lot of messages of congratulations on social media from fans and famous faces within the industry.

Amongst the other nominations, Coldplay have been shortlisted twice in the Most Performed Song category, but they are up against Adele’s When We Were Young – which is the only other nominee for that award.

The winners will be revealed at a ceremony in London next month.