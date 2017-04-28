Muratti Tickets Now On Sale

Tickets are now available for this year’s Hepburns Insurance Muratti final. The historic event is now only 14 days away!

The 101st match will take place at Footes Lane on 13th May – kick off is at 2pm.

The ticket sales are being sponsored by Betway. Guernsey FA Chief Executive, Gary Roberts, has released the following statement:

“We are looking forward to working with Betway as we host the 101st Muratti Vase Final and we are grateful and appreciative of the support they are providing to local football through this partnership. We are also pleased that, through this partnership, we can support Betway in raising awareness for a very worthy charity, being the Guernsey Sports Association for the Disabled. All at the Guernsey FA hope that Guernsey’s football supporters will support this very deserving charity on the day.”

General admission and concession (Under 16/ Over 65) tickets are now available from the GFA office at Corbet Field until Friday 12th May. Garenne Stand tickets are available through an online booking system here.

Garenne Stand – £12

General Admission – £7

Concession – £3

*Admission to the match via ticket only – no cash entry