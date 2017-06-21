Murder Accused Out Of Hospital And In Court

The man accused of murdering Sarah Groves is out of hospital and has appeared in court today.

Richard de Wit had missed the last hearing in Srinigar so he could be treated for an eating disorder having been ‘effectively on hunger strike’.

He was in court today for the 96th scheduled hearing of his trial.

The Dutchman has denied murder since he was first arrested soon after Miss Groves death on a houseboat in Kashmir in April 2013.

Of the 96 scheduled court hearings since then, most have either been cancelled, postponed or been disrupted in some way. Some progress was made today with four witnesses called to give evidence. Two were questioned and Mr de Wit is believed to have cross examined them himself.

In a statement issued following the court hearing, Miss Groves family say they expect a new judge to be appointed to the trial soon. They hope this will lead to the trial progressing more quickly in future:

‘Information has been received from within the District Court, Srinagar that Judge Rashid Ali Dar will be replaced shortly due to pending retirement. When this happens, the incoming judge will be the third one appointed to oversee this case.

Judge Rashid has always been very supportive of our needs and has complied with every request we have made of him. He is an extremely pleasant and kindly man. That said, he has patently not addressed basic issues such as the non-appearance of witnesses or the shenanigans of Richard de Wit over his legal representation. These flaws in the Indian system of justice have caused serious delays to the trial, which should and could have been completed by now.

Our hope is that when the new judge takes over, these issues will be addressed in a far more meaningful and proper manner’.

Miss Groves parents have also released a new picture of their daughter, on what would have been her 29th birthday.