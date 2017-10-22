Murder Accused Unable To Attend Court

The man accused of Sarah Groves’ murder has been unable to appear in court again.

Saturday’s hearing in Srinigar did go ahead, but Richard De Wit couldn’t be taken to court, as civil unrest continues in the area.

There are two hearings coming up soon, on Monday 6th November and Tuesday 7th November, when it’s hoped a number of witnesses will be processed.

You can read more details on the latest hearing in the case in the statement below from Sarah’s father Vic Groves.

STATEMENT FROM VIC GROVES

“This was the fifth hearing under the new jurisdiction of the Second Additional Magistrates’ Court, Srinagar. It was the second hearing for the newly appointed Prosecutor, Mr Mohammad Sultan.

“Due to civil strikes in the Srinagar area today, the accused, Richard de Wit, could not be brought to court and all witnesses failed to attend.

“Four witnesses have been summoned to appear at the next hearing. Where possible, non-bailable warrants will be issued to enforce attendance. They are:

1. No 7 Ashok Singh

2. No 26 Sub-Inspector Kuldeep Koul

3. No 27 Sub-Inspector Bashir Ahmad

4. No 32 Dr Iqra

“This hearing was held on a Saturday which, unfortunately, is the most likely day of the week to be affected by civil strikes.

“Two consecutive days have been set aside for the next two hearings. Frustratingly, another two-weeks lost with no progress made.”