New Museum Attractions Open

A new attraction is being run by Guernsey Museums.

The German Naval Signals Headquarters bunker in St Jacques is now open to the public.

Castle Cornet and Fort Grey are also now open.

Head of Heritage Services, Dr Jason Monaghan, says there’s a very unique exhibition people can visit.

“We’re opening Fort Grey up again – that also includes the ‘Asterix Ship Shed’, and if anybody hasn’t seen that it’s actually quite stunning,” he says.

He adds that there is “something for everyone.”

“There’s also going to be an exhibition of Peter Le Vasseur paintings as well in the Greenhouse Gallery, opening this week, so that will be quite fun, and we have the Egyptian Room at the back in the Discovery Room for families to enjoy, and the Freemasons exhibit continues.”

