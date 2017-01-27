Musician Talks About The End Of Jersey Live

We’ve caught up with a local performer to hear his take on the loss of Jersey Live. The Channel Island’s biggest event will not return this year or again in the future.

Tyler Edmonds, from Guernsey band The Last of the Light Brigade, says it was an amazing event which brought together music fans, bands, musicians and DJs on a huge scale for the Channel Islands.

He says playing at the event was amazing:

Playing at the event is a great opportunity and experience for local acts. Tyler says opening the main stage back in 2010 was a highlight for him:

He hopes someone will be able to resurrect the event:

Following the news of its closure, Tyler has been reminiscing about some great stories: