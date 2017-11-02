Neighbours Won’t Be Disturbed By Exploratory Drilling

People living near the Chouet headland shouldn’t be surprised by plans to create a new quarry there.

Ronez is planning exploratory drilling with early plans to start quarrying there by 2021.

The land is earmarked for quarrying through its classification on the Island Development Plan so Steve Roussel from the firm says no one should be surprised by this news.

He also says no one should be disturbed by the planned exploratory drilling.

In a statement released earlier this week, Ronez confirmed it has begun the next phase of its project to establish a new quarry site on Chouet headland. The firm says its existing quarry at Les Vardes will be exhausted in around 10 years’ time.

Exploratory drilling, which will take place during daylight hours, will continue the evaluation of the site’s potential and Ronez says it is essential to a future planning application. The exploratory drilling is scheduled to begin on November 6th.

The States of Guernsey has already earmarked the land for quarrying through the Island Development Plan. The area is designated as a mineral safeguarding area. Ronez says it has initiated discussions with the States’ Development and Planning Authority over drawing up a development framework for the site to take that further.

Ronez owns approximately one third of the Chouet headland, towards the eastern end, while the rest still belongs to the States of Guernsey. Ronez says it would start quarrying its own land if it is deemed suitable in 2021.

The exploratory work will involve the specialist drilling of up to 12 holes to a depth of 50 metres. Ronez general manager, Steve Roussel, says:

‘The site investigations will be centred on Ronez’ land and it makes economic sense for the testing to include the part of the headland owned by the States while the specialised drilling rig is on the island.

Should our extensive studies at the headland prove that it contains commercially-viable mineral reserves, and the development framework is adopted, it would be Ronez’ intention to start preparing a planning application but only in respect of the land owned by Ronez.

Quarrying is considered to be of strategic importance to Guernsey and a new quarry at Chouet would provide decades of sustainability for the Guernsey industry’.

Ronez estimates a quarry at Chouet would have a lifespan of at least 40 years during which time around five million tonnes of aggregate could be extracted. The firm also says it will do everything possible to minimise the impact of quarrying on neighbours, other users of the headland, wildlife and the general environment. The coastal pathway would be maintained and the quarry would become a new point of interest. The 18th century Napoleonic pre-Martello towers would be retained and protected. Access would be via the existing road leading to the Mont Cuet landfill site.

Ronez is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sigmaroc which acquired the business in January 2017.