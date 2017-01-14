Nessi Gomes Launching Album

A musician making waves in the UK and Europe is launching her new album in Guernsey tonight.

Nessi Gomes has been hard at work recording Diamonds & Demons, fusing elements of pop, classical and acoustic music together.

She says Guernsey will always hold a special place in her heart:

“Guernsey is my home. Naturally I’ve been away travelling and touring, so it feels natural to come back to be with my friends and family. It feels right.”

Tickets are £10 on the door at The Fermain Tavern – all the proceeds will be going to ‘Helping Jonah, Helping Others’.

Doors open at 8pm. Nessi Gomes and band will be be supported by Gemma Honey and Buffalo Huddleston.