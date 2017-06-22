New £15m Engine Turned On Today

A new multi-million pound diesel engine will be switch on at Guernsey Electricity. It cost £15m and was the focus of a campaign to name it.

3D will join 2D, both being more than 300 tonnes in weight and containing 75 tonne alternators they are the largest items ever brought ashore in Guernsey. They’ll supply the island with power in the future.

Mike Hamon won the competition to name the engines, giving 3D the name Freddy and 2D the name Trudy. He’ll head to Guernsey Electricity between 2 and 3pm today to turn the new engine on.

Chief Executive of Guernsey Electricity, Alan Bates, released the following statement:

‘Trudy and Freddy are marvels of engineering, more environmentally-friendly, quieter and more efficient, and together help Guernsey Electricity continue to meet our commitment of providing a reliable and secure electricity supply to the island.’

‘I want to thank everyone involved from Warsila and Guernsey Electricity who have been involved in this considerably complex project.’