New Air Service For The Channel Islands

People in the Channel Islands will now be able to access a new way to fly. An Air Taxi Service will be launching this summer.

Waves was born out of the frustration some people had felt trying to fly in and out of Guernsey and Jersey. It’ll be based in Guernsey and will operate a small fleet of Cessna aircraft to destinations in the UK and Europe. We’ve been told to expect a one way fixed cost between Guernsey and Jersey of between £45 and £75.

There will be a timetabled service bolstered by as many as four departures per hour when required.

You’ll be able to book flights online, over the phone, or via a unique app service. It’ll be much the same as the Uber service in the UK and will allow you to book seats or even the entire aircraft quickly.

CEO Nick Magliocchetti released this statement:

“As a recent arrival to the Channel Islands, I could not have asked for a better welcome and induction to living on the islands. Coming from a mindset of someone who always wants to add value, seek out and solve large challenges, our goal to offer islanders an improved travel experience is exactly the kind of thing I live for. This is only the start of our journey here and I look forward to Waves offering a modern alternative for everyone who lives, works and travels in the Channel Islands”.