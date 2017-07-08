New Bike Helmets For School Children

Youngsters are being given important lessons in cycle safety – and free bike helmets too.

Intertrust and Guernsey Police are working together on a project in some of the island’s primary schools.

The firm has donated fifty cycle helmets to Guernsey Police to help with their ongoing National Standard Cycling Courses for island schoolchildren. It is part of a wider initiative being run by Intertrust which has seen helmets donated to the Guernsey Child Accident Prevention Group, Headway Guernsey, Bikeability and the Guernsey Bicycle Group.

PC Nick Boughay runs the National Standard Cycling courses:

‘We are extremely grateful to Intertrust for their donation of free helmets. They will be given to children who don’t own a helmet, or don’t have a suitable one. The rest will be retained for use during future training initiatives. Cycling is a fantastic way to keep fit and active – and the Guernsey Police are keen to promote safety on the roads. We would strongly advise cyclists of all ages to wear a helmet.’

Paul Schreibke, managing director of Intertrust in Guernsey says:

‘Cycling continues to get more and more popular and road safety is therefore even more significant. We are pleased to be able to raise awareness and give helmets to schoolchildren who are completing their National Standard Cycling course with the Guernsey Police, to help them stay safe on their bikes.’