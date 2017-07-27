New Book To Inspire Young Bus Passengers

A Guernsey charity will benefit from a new book which has been written to help younger passengers use the island’s bus service.

The Amazing Journey was written by CT Plus’ Marketing and PR Manager Jon Ozanne and illustrated by local artist Trudie Shannon.

The Amazing Journey: Puffin Explores Guernsey by Bus stars Puffin who plans journeys to different island attractions, meeting members of his family along the way.

It follows on from the work CT Plus has done with various local schools and youth clubs to help youngster plan their own travel. Guernsey’s Amazing Club was the first to take part and the name has inspired the book and continued work to promote ‘amazing journeys’.

In a statement CT Plus says:

‘The Amazing Club’s aims are to build confidence in social situations and increase young people’s self-esteem so they feel less socially isolated. The book is raising funds for Autism Guernsey who runs the Amazing Club and other services for young people’.

Copies of the book will be available from the Kiosk at the Town Terminus.