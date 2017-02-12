New Bus Shelter Installed

A new bus shelter has been installed along the Hougue Du Pommier.

The shelter is on the west bound 41 route, which is said to be the most popular of all the services provided in Guernsey.

CT Plus says it will be useful for local residents and hotel guests and other nearby businesses.

A spokesperson from the States’ Traffic and Highway Services said,

“It is recognised that providing sheltered waiting areas makes the service more attractive to existing and potential new users of the service. Following the relocation of the Salerie bus stop, we have managed to re-use the old shelter which was previously at that site. This not only saved on costs of purchasing a new shelter outright, but also prevented sending the old shelter to landfill.”

As part of the Transport Strategy initiatives to grow bus passenger numbers we continue to investigate other locations that could be suitable for bus shelters. We would therefore welcome hearing from anyone who has suggestions that could be worthy of investigation by emailing us at Traffic.gov.gg or by calling 243400.”

Fergus Dunlop from the Bus Users Group said:

“Bus shelters remain a top priority for B.U.G. – particularly in the rainy months they encourage regular bus users. So a big thank you to Traffic and Highway Services for this one. It ticks the boxes for an out-of-Town shelter, close to housing, on the side of the road going into Town, and with a line of sight to the oncoming bus.”